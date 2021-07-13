Glorious Goodwood news: Lady Bowthorpe heads to Nassau Stakes

Winner of the Group Two Dahlia Stakes on her seasonal reappearance, the daughter of Nathaniel went on to fill the runner-up spot in both the Lockinge at Newbury and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lady Bowthorpe charged home from an unpromising position to be beaten just a length into fourth place in Friday’s Group One feature on the July course, leaving Jarvis eyeing another tilt at Group One glory in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on July 29.

“She’s come out of the race fine and I’m very happy with her,” said the Newmarket handler. “I thought she was the best horse in the race. It will probably be the Nassau next, but nothing is set in stone.

“She’s a very smart filly and is still progressing. Hopefully she’ll get her day in the sun.”