Lady Bowthorpe gallops to victory at Newmarket
Lady Bowthorpe - chasing Group One prize

Glorious Goodwood news: Lady Bowthorpe heads to Nassau Stakes

By Ashley Iveson
14:35 · TUE July 13, 2021

William Jarvis hopes his stable star Lady Bowthorpe will “get her day in the sun” before the end of the season following her fast-finishing effort in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Winner of the Group Two Dahlia Stakes on her seasonal reappearance, the daughter of Nathaniel went on to fill the runner-up spot in both the Lockinge at Newbury and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lady Bowthorpe charged home from an unpromising position to be beaten just a length into fourth place in Friday’s Group One feature on the July course, leaving Jarvis eyeing another tilt at Group One glory in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on July 29.

“She’s come out of the race fine and I’m very happy with her,” said the Newmarket handler. “I thought she was the best horse in the race. It will probably be the Nassau next, but nothing is set in stone.

“She’s a very smart filly and is still progressing. Hopefully she’ll get her day in the sun.”

