Nashwa could make return to the track in the autumn

The five-year-old is owned and was bred by Al Sagar’s Blue Diamond Stud and has flown the flag for the operation at the highest level over the past few seasons.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden in Newmarket, as a three-year-old Nashwa was third in the Oaks before being stepped down in trip to win the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes ahead of valiant placings in the Prix de l’Opera and the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

As a four-year-old she won only once when taking the Falmouth Stakes, but the campaign was still highly successful as she ran superb races against the colts in both the Juddmonte International and the Irish Champion Stakes to finish second and third respectively.

Earlier this year she was aimed at the Dubai Turf at Meydan’s key March meeting, where she was ninth of 16 starters when competing at Group One level over a mile and a furlong.

Nashwa has not run since but has remained in training with the Gosdens and has been faring well in her work following a quiet spell after her journey to the Middle East.

“She’s in good form, she’s cantering and she’s progressing,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Al Sagar.

“It took her longer to get over Dubai than we expected, we gave her the time and gave her a little break.

“She’s always been at John’s, she’s just beginning to move forward a little bit now.

“There’s no immediate target, we’ll just have to wait and see how she does, but she’s in good form and she seems very happy at the moment.

“We’ll look at a mile and at 10 furlongs, that would probably include the Opera or Sun Chariot as possible targets, but the main thing is that we’ve got to see how she is – she might be ready earlier or she might need a little bit more time.

“She hasn’t done any serious work, when that starts up we’ll see how she is and take it from there.”