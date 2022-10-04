Nashwa, pipped on the line in Sunday’s Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp, seems set to stay in training next season.

The Imad Al Sagar-owned daughter of Frankel, who was third in the Oaks before landing two top-class victories in the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes, was sent off favourite for the 10-furlong l’Opera following a two-month break. Despite the very soft ground, the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old looked home and hosed when Hollie Doyle kicked clear, only for Place Du Carrousel and Mickael Barzalona to sweep by for a shock victory. However, Teddy Grimthorpe, Al Sagar’s racing manager, felt she gave her running. He said: “She ran a super race, really. She did everything right from a slightly wide draw and seemed to act on the going all right, although she appeared with very muddy feet afterwards. She just got run out of it in the last few yards.