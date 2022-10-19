Nashwa has been given the green light to travel to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has enjoyed a fruitful season, winning the French Oaks and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She also ran a meritorious race in the Oaks when failing to see out the 12-furlong trip in third and most recently finished second in the Prix de l’Opera, when agonisingly caught late on by Andre Fabre’s Place Du Carrousel. This year the Filly & Mare Turf is over an extended nine furlongs this year and connections expect the trip to suit on November 5.