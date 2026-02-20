Narciso Has ruled out of JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival due to setback

The JP McManus-owned son of Doctor Dino was the general 11/8 favourite for the Festival Grade 1 following impressive wins at Leopardstown on December 26 and last time out at the Dublin Racing Festival, when defeating stablemate Selma De Vary by four and a half lengths.

However, Narciso Has will not be part of the Mullins raiding party this March.

"He has met with a setback and unfortunately misses Cheltenham," Mullins told Sporting Life.

"We will have to see what it means for the remainder of the season, but for now he's not going to make the trip to Cheltenham."

The Rich Ricci-owned Selma De Vary has assumed the position of market leader with most firms, while McManus and Mullins have another strong candidate in Proactif, winner of his sole start in Ireland when scoring at Fairyhouse in January.