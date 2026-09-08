Harry Charlton - two-year-old stable tour
Harry Charlton - 1/33 favourite beaten

Najidi Storm beaten at 1/33 to become shortest-priced loser in history of British racing

Horse Racing
Tue September 08, 2026 · 2h ago

Najidi Storm claimed an unwanted piece of British racing history at Goodwood on Tuesday - becoming the shortest-priced loser.

Harry Charlton’s charge was sent off the 1/33 favourite for the Cleansing Service Group Novice Stakes to make it two-from-two in his career after an impressive Kempton debut success last month.

However, the writing was on the wall at the furlong pole as Wreck It Ronnie was in command at the head of the field under Kieren Fox and wasn’t stopping.

The 10/1 chance maintained the gallop all the way to the line and, despite Lewis Edmunds’ urgings, the market leader could never close him down and went down by a length-and-a-half.

The previous shortest-priced losers in Britain were Royal Forest (1948) and Doom (2023) who were both beaten at 1/25.

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