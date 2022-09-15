Felix Natalis provided trainer Tom Dascombe with his biggest winner since relocating to Lambourn after registering a lucrative and emotional success in the inaugural Goffs Sportsman’s Challenge at Naas.

It was announced in December that following a 12-year spell that included Classic glory with Brown Panther and over 700 winners, Dascombe was to leave Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire, with Hugo Palmer later confirmed as his successor. Dascombe revealed in March that he had agreed a lease on Uplands, a Lambourn yard made famous by Fred Winter, and Felix Natalis was his first winner from his new base when scoring at Newbury in July. Following subsequent defeats at Goodwood and Newbury, the Harry Angel colt got back on the winning trail at Ffos Las three weeks ago and was a 7/2 chance for his Irish assignment under Seamie Heffernan. Always to the fore, Felix Natalis was well on top as he passed the post with two lengths in hand over Richard Hannon’s Miami Girl and the John Quinn-trained Signora Camacho as the raiding party dominated.