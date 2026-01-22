Naas tips: Preview and best bets for Limestone Lad Hurdle card

Flicker of concern for leading fancy

To the surprise of anyone who has looked out their windows this weekend, Naas got the go ahead after an early morning inspection to ensure it is not a barren weekend for Irish racing and as has been the norm for most of this winter, the meeting will be run on testing ground.

The feature races are a pair of Grade 3s, starting with the Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle at 13:25. This is a difficult race in that many of the leading chances are returning from a long break, and slight preference is for Glen Kiln.

He found this trip too sharp in the Morgiana, and his jumping was under pressure with the pace, but this is a lower grade, and he was well able to cope with it when looking set to win a similar race at Tipperary in October but for unseating at the last. His Punchestown form from last time got a boost of sorts yesterday from Spillane’s Tower and he should be in the mix here.

The Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase at 15:25 is challenging for different reason as most of the field are backing up quickly, six of the eight runners having seen the track in the previous 25 days, which probably means not all will run to form.

That said, a tight turnaround of 16 days is about the only worry with Flicker Of Hope who won well over course-and-distance last time, impressing with his jumping and the way he settled the race, while his times (overall and late sectionals) were good. Blaze The Way would look a danger on form but may not want testing ground and there is chance his targets are later at the Cheltenham Festival.