Naas tips: Preview and best bets for Limestone Lad Hurdle card

Naas has passed a morning inspection and Tony Keenan has a selection for the opener on the seven race card.
Irish Racing Tips: Sunday January 25
1pt win Lynches Knock in 12:55 Naas at 13/2 (Spreadex, Sporting Index, 6/1 General)
Flicker of concern for leading fancy
To the surprise of anyone who has looked out their windows this weekend, Naas got the go ahead after an early morning inspection to ensure it is not a barren weekend for Irish racing and as has been the norm for most of this winter, the meeting will be run on testing ground.
The feature races are a pair of Grade 3s, starting with the Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle at 13:25. This is a difficult race in that many of the leading chances are returning from a long break, and slight preference is for Glen Kiln.
He found this trip too sharp in the Morgiana, and his jumping was under pressure with the pace, but this is a lower grade, and he was well able to cope with it when looking set to win a similar race at Tipperary in October but for unseating at the last. His Punchestown form from last time got a boost of sorts yesterday from Spillane’s Tower and he should be in the mix here.
The Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase at 15:25 is challenging for different reason as most of the field are backing up quickly, six of the eight runners having seen the track in the previous 25 days, which probably means not all will run to form.
That said, a tight turnaround of 16 days is about the only worry with Flicker Of Hope who won well over course-and-distance last time, impressing with his jumping and the way he settled the race, while his times (overall and late sectionals) were good. Blaze The Way would look a danger on form but may not want testing ground and there is chance his targets are later at the Cheltenham Festival.
Opportunity knocks in opener
The opener, the Nursery Of Champions Maiden Hurdle at 12:55, requires some guesswork with the French form in the field but LYNCHES KNOCK has taken well to hurdles in academy races and is the one to beat.
He shaped very well when third on racetrack debut at Navan in early December, sent off a big price but looking an unlucky loser. He was caught down the inner between the final two hurdles going well but had to wait for an out, only getting it when the race was over as a contest but running on well late.
That run proved he handles testing ground to a point, and he built on the promise of it to win at Leopardstown on December 29th, again shaping better than result, settled in mid-division and hurdling well but having a lot to do relative to the well-fancied front-runners turning in.
Having been in the region of six lengths down two furlongs out, he quickened up sharply to win despite the one front not stopping. Perhaps he will want further in time but today should be a test with the ground and while the form of these races is hard to equate, winners like Minella Yoga and Quinta Do Lago have shown up well in standard maiden hurdles.
In the handicaps, King Kali looks to have good claims in the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series At Punchestown Festival 2026 Qualifier Handicap Hurdle (14:25) while Matt Connor is also in the mix there. He shaped well at Leopardstown over Christmas, especially with a view to stepping up in trip as he does here, but the ground is complete unknown.
JP McManus runners are all-important in the closing Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Novice Handicap Chase at 15:55. Both Raglan Road and Goraibhmaithagat are likely to prove ahead of their marks in time but are on handicap debut and perhaps Three In A Row will do best of their runners now.
He has some good course form over hurdles and was a little unlucky last time at Punchestown, caught further back than ideal relative to the winner as the pair pulled clear, but his price has shorted markedly this morning.
Preview posted 08:59 GMT on 25/01/26
