A review of the action from Sunday's meeting at Naas where The Antartic and Meditate confirmed their places in Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot team.

Super six for Meditate Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate took the step up to six furlongs in her stride as she followed up her impressive Curragh victory on debut to scoop Group Three honours in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes. The daughter of No Nay Never won by just over three lengths in her first start and although the winning margin was not as imperious this time, there was no doubt about who the winner would be once the €360,000 buy took over from long-time leader Matilda Picotte inside the final furlong. Kieran Cotter’s game Curragh scorer faded in the closing stages as Comhra (7/2) and It’s Showtime Baby (11/1) stayed on into the places, but it was only the 2/1 joint-favourite’s performance that mattered, with the youngster booking her ticket to the Albany at Royal Ascot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I’m delighted with her. She’s very laid back at home so she’s a hard filly to get a read on,” said O’Brien. “Obviously she won very nicely at the Curragh and stepped up in distance there, Wayne (Lordan) was delighted with her today. She’s lovely and we’re very happy with her. “The Sioux Nation filly went a good gallop, she was good at the Curragh and we thought she was going to be a big danger. We were delighted that she was able to pick her up, we weren’t sure that would happen and six furlongs obviously suited her. “We were hoping to come here and if everything went well then have a look at the Albany with her. We think that’s what we’ll do, obviously we’ll talk to the lads but I think that’s the route she’ll be going.” The Antartic books Norfolk ticket It was almost a carbon copy of The Antarctic’s Tipperary debut as Aidan O’Brien’s talented two-year-old maintained his unbeaten record in the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race. The son of Dark Angel was half a length clear of Wodao when scoring on debut and both the 750,000 guineas purchase and the reopposing Showcasing colt were quickly into stride in this five-furlong contest and disputing the lead early doors. They were joined at the two-furlong marker by Michael O’Callaghan’s eventual second Mehmar, but The Antarctic was not for passing under Seamie Heffernan in the closing stages and defied signs of inexperience to be strong at the line. He had three-quarters of a length in hand on the runner-up with Wodao a short head further back in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A trip to Royal Ascot appears up next for the brother to Battaash, with the master of Ballydoyle highlighting the Norfolk as his intended destination at the summer showpiece. Betfair and Paddy Power left the youngster unchanged at 5/1 for that five-furlong event. Sky Bet are 9/2 and 8/1 for the Coventry. O’Brien said: “He’s fast, obviously he’s a brother to Battaash. He has a lot of natural speed and is a high cruiser. I’m delighted to get a second run with him and Seamus is very happy with him. He’s a real sprinter, I’d say, he’s very strong and he’s as wide as he is long. I couldn’t be happier with him. “Seamus said the faster they go in a race the more it will suit him. He is fast and I wouldn’t be sure he’ll stay very far, he’s probably a five-furlong horse. The plan was to go for the Norfolk if everything went well today. I think that’s the plan, if everybody is happy.”

The Antartic is in command at Naas

O'Brien star passes speed test Brostaigh (10/1) profited from the blistering pace set by Geocentric to land the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes. Joseph O’Brien’s three-year-old tracked Ger Lyons’ 13-8 favourite before scooting clear to record a cosy success. “Her maidens have worked out pretty well and she had a really good run the last day in Cork,” said O’Brien. “We were going to run in the Lacken but this race cut up and I thought we had a better chance of sneaking third here. “She improved a bit more than I thought and probably improved for the drop back to five as well. She’s a well-bred filly from a fast family. She’ll run away in fillies sprints for the year but that’s job done, a stakes winner.”