Naas Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

Representing Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh, she made all to follow up her win at Fairyhouse on New Years Day and was was left unchanged as 7/4 favourite for her Cheltenham target by the sponsors.

12 months ago Dinoblue won the EBF Opera Hat Mares Listed Race on this Naas card and went on to glory in the Mrs Paddy Power Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and she claimed the first half of a possible double attempt when leading home a JP McManus owned 1-2-3 in this year's renewal.

She was returned the 1/8 favourite, but that wasn’t the shortest price of the day.

That honour went to the 1/10 shot Jalon d’Oudairies who made all and went clear between the last two to win the maiden hurdle by 27 lengths without breaking sweat to complete a double for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy having finished second at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The pair also struck in the opening rated hurdle when Highland Crystal stayed on the best to win the opener with the Donnacha O’Brien trained Kilmeaden, who had won what looked an above average heat at Punchestown last month, finishing only fourth.

But the happiest man at Naas was almost certainly young jockey Bryan Barry who claimed his first win since joining the pro ranks when landing the Adare series race by 11 lengths aboard Hesgonethatway despite his mount hanging left up the home straight.

Panda Boy trained by Martin Brassil and ridden by John Gleeson, followed up last months win at Thurles by landing the concluding Hunter Chase in the style of a horse to follow in this grade this spring.