Naas review and free video replays: The Lovely Man boosts Gavin Cromwell

A round-up of the pick of the action from Sunday's meeting at Naas, featuring the BAR 1 Betting Leinster National Handicap Chase.
Man, what a race!
There was a thrilling conclusion to the BAR 1 Betting Leinster National Handicap Chase.
Built By Ballymore had been to the fore throughout the three mile listed contest and Gavin Brouder kicked him into a clear lead entering the straight but Mark Walsh was stalking the pair aboard 100/30 favourite Goraibhmaithagat.
Goraibhmaithagat crept closer approaching two out and the pair took off at the last more or less alongsides. Built By Ballymore went to his left, as he had at the preceding obstacle, and collided in the air with Goraibhmaithagat, resulting in Brouder being unseated.
That left Walsh and his mount in the clear and with the race seemingly at their mercy but that didn't account for The Lovely Man (12/1) who made up a lot of ground on the inside under Conor Stone-Walsh.
The Lovely Man had around three lengths to find after jumping the last but put his head down and ran on bravely to provide trainer Gavin Cromwell with a welcome boost on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival.
The winning margin was a head with 20 lengths back to Sa Majeste in third.
Labo experiment yields results
It may have looked a brave decision to pitch Le Labo (6/1) into Grade 3 company for the BAR 1 Betting "Better Prices On Self-Service Betting Terminals" Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle having failed to complete on both starts but trainer Joseph O'Brien was rewarded with a determined success.
Having unseated at the first on his hurdles debut, Le Labo was four lengths clear of a good field at Cork when falling leaving Kazansky to claim the honours.
Partnered by John Gleeson, Le Labo was held-up last of the five runners but moved through to track Blake as the market leader made his own move in the run to the last. There was little to choose between the pair in the run for home with Le Labo getting the verdict by a neck but only after a stewards' enquiry.
Philip Dempsey's good form continued when Thankyouforthedays (6/4 favourite) landed a gamble under Keith Donoghue while the winner of the opening maiden hurdle, Healys Pub (4/1) was also well supported for Oliver McKiernan and Phillip Enright.
