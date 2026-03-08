Naas review and free video replays: The Lovely Man boosts Gavin Cromwell

Man, what a race!

There was a thrilling conclusion to the BAR 1 Betting Leinster National Handicap Chase.

Built By Ballymore had been to the fore throughout the three mile listed contest and Gavin Brouder kicked him into a clear lead entering the straight but Mark Walsh was stalking the pair aboard 100/30 favourite Goraibhmaithagat.

Goraibhmaithagat crept closer approaching two out and the pair took off at the last more or less alongsides. Built By Ballymore went to his left, as he had at the preceding obstacle, and collided in the air with Goraibhmaithagat, resulting in Brouder being unseated.

That left Walsh and his mount in the clear and with the race seemingly at their mercy but that didn't account for The Lovely Man (12/1) who made up a lot of ground on the inside under Conor Stone-Walsh.

The Lovely Man had around three lengths to find after jumping the last but put his head down and ran on bravely to provide trainer Gavin Cromwell with a welcome boost on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival.

The winning margin was a head with 20 lengths back to Sa Majeste in third.