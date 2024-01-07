Naas abandoned following race one due to thick fog

The Kildare track had been the subject of two morning inspections, with officials calling an initial check at 7.30am due to the threat of frost, with the ground perfectly raceable at that stage although visibility was limited.

A second inspection was held at 9.30am, with the fixture eventually getting the go-ahead just before 11am.

However, conditions deteriorated ahead of the first race, with the start delayed before it eventually took place in thick fog, offering racegoers and television viewers only a couple of glimpses of action.

An inquiry was called immediately afterwards, and after consulting with trainers and jockeys, the stewards declared an early halt to proceedings.

The card was due to feature the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, which is now set for Friday along with the remaining races.