Naas abandoned following race one due to thick fog

Sunday’s high-class meeting at Naas was called off after just one race due to fog.
The Kildare track had been the subject of two morning inspections, with officials calling an initial check at 7.30am due to the threat of frost, with the ground perfectly raceable at that stage although visibility was limited.
A second inspection was held at 9.30am, with the fixture eventually getting the go-ahead just before 11am.
However, conditions deteriorated ahead of the first race, with the start delayed before it eventually took place in thick fog, offering racegoers and television viewers only a couple of glimpses of action.
An inquiry was called immediately afterwards, and after consulting with trainers and jockeys, the stewards declared an early halt to proceedings.
The card was due to feature the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, which is now set for Friday along with the remaining races.
Night And Day beat 1/4 favourite and Willie Mullins stablemate Brandy Love by 10 lengths in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase.
Delayed a few minutes but still run in dense fog with visibility poor to say the least, the Naas opener went to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's seven-year-old, who was having just her second start over fences after a low-key introduction at Cork in November.
She was an impressive maiden hurdle winner last January before not really kicking on in a higher grade in the spring but may have found her niche on this evidence, staying on strongly (when emerging back into view) up the stands' side rail to score from the odds-on market leader.
