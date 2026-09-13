The Prix du Petit Couvert has been used as a stepping stone to Prix de l'Abbaye glory in the past and the market expected that to be the case for Rayevka.

Runner-up in a Group 1 at Royal Ascot and a close fifth in the Nunthorpe Stakes, Francis Graffard's mare was sent off at odds-on for this five furlong contest but couldn't match the pace shown by Naana's Shadow.

Not even the habitual trailblazer Ponntos could match the early speed of Tony Piccone's mount who won with something to spare at 8/1.

Shiri was second with Rayevka a never nearer third.

Naana's Shadow was winning for the fifth time this season with the first coming in handicap company off just 72.

It was a first group race success and a first runner in France for Scott who told paris-turf.com: "When you see her win like that, we'll obviously be back for the Abbaye.

"She had races in the UK, but at tracks that didn't suit her, whereas we suspected that the Longchamp profile would suit her perfectly, and it did. She has a lot of scope, and she's very fast."

Graffard, who trained both the second and the third, said: "Shiri ran really well. She's a filly with a lot of speed. She put in a very good performance.

"As for Rayevka, I felt she was a little tired. Perhaps her race at York was still weighing on her. I found her a little less sharp – to her credit, the race was very fast and it was difficult to make up ground – but even so, when she came back, she didn't come back the way we like to see her accelerate.”

Both fillies may, however, still take their chances in the Abbaye with Graffard continuing: “Both fillies are quite dependent on good ground, so I'm remaining cautious about the Arc weekend.

"On the other hand, we don't have much to lose, and there aren't many 1,000-metre [five furlong] races like this. So, we'll see."