Myretown to work and school after racing at Ayr on Saturday

Myretown, the 7/1 ante-post favourite for the £250,000 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 29, will take the next step in his build-up to the prestigious steeplechase with a training session after racing at Ayr on Saturday.
The 11-length winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, who is trained by Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore, will school over fences as he works over two miles under big-race jockey Derek Fox.
Myretown, who will make his seasonal debut in the Newbury race, has already had racecourse gallops at Ayr and Perth.
Russell said: ‘‘We are extremely grateful to Ayr for allowing us to school Myretown after racing on Saturday and the session will be an important part of his build-up to the Coral Gold Cup.
‘‘We would also like to thank the BHA who have approved this racecourse schooling session.This is an example of Scottish racecourses proactively working together for the betterment of the sport north of the Border.’’
