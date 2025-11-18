Myretown ‘fit’ and ‘ready’ for Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

Lucinda Russell says Myretown is in a good place fitness-wise as he bids to win the Coral Gold Cup on his seasonal reappearance at Newbury on Saturday, November 29.
The Kinross-shire based handler, who trains in partnership with Michael Scudamore, son of her husband and eight-time Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore, was speaking over the phone at Newbury’s gallops morning on Tuesday.
It’s a long way from Scotland for a gallop, after all, but Russell says the Cheltenham Festival winner, so impressive in the Ultima Handicap Chase in March, has had a few away days in preparation for the Newbury highlight.
“Scu [Peter] said straight after Cheltenham we should go for the Coral Gold Cup, so this has been the plan all summer thinking about it,” Russell said.
“We’ve managed to get two racecourse gallops into him at Ayr, we schooled round there two weeks ago, Derek Fox did a good two miles at a good clip over fences.
“It was really nice, it’s really good that the northern racetracks are getting behind us and supporting us.
“He’s ready for it, he is fit. I watched him canter yesterday, Derek was pleased with him. He looks quite light, but as he hasn’t had a run that’s a good way to be. Hopefully he can justify his price in the Coral Cold Cup.
“It’s a very historical race and it’s exciting to be part of it.
“I always think it’s a nice early-season race as it gives you an idea of where to go for the rest of the season. I remember when Corach Rambler was placed in it and Scu said ‘this is a Grand National horse, let’s go for the National’.
“I think if you win it you might be thinking Listed races and the Gold Cup and stuff. But you have to run well in it to think you might win a National. Let’s see how Myretown gets on.”
Myretown has been the long-term antepost favourite for the Coral Gold Cup and remains a general 7/1 chance for the race, but was usurped at the top of the market by Olly Murphy’s Resplendent Grey in many places on Tuesday.
