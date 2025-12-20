Mydaddypaddy and Act Of Innocence set for Formby clash

The former is ante-post favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival after impressive wins at Carlisle and Haydock so far this season.

Act Of Innocence made a big impression himself when winning on hurdling debut and his first start for Nicky Henderson at Newbury last month.

Both are very exciting prospects as is Skylight Hustle, a wide-margin winner at Fairyhouse for Gordon Elliott and the sole Irish entry.

Haydock winner Diamond Hunter, Harry Fry’s Idaho Sun and Starmount, successful on his sole outing at Wetherby for Ben Pauling.