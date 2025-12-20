Menu icon
Mydaddypaddy saunters to victory at Haydock (Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)
Mydaddypaddy saunters to victory at Haydock (Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)

Mydaddypaddy and Act Of Innocence set for Formby clash

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat December 20, 2025 · 29 min ago

Mydaddypaddy and Act Of Innocence remain on course to clash in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

The former is ante-post favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival after impressive wins at Carlisle and Haydock so far this season.

Act Of Innocence made a big impression himself when winning on hurdling debut and his first start for Nicky Henderson at Newbury last month.

Both are very exciting prospects as is Skylight Hustle, a wide-margin winner at Fairyhouse for Gordon Elliott and the sole Irish entry.

Haydock winner Diamond Hunter, Harry Fry’s Idaho Sun and Starmount, successful on his sole outing at Wetherby for Ben Pauling.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

