Last year's Sky Bet Supreme third and Unibet Champion Hurdle fourth are on course to clash at Gosforth Park after featuring among seven five-day acceptors for the race.

Skelton has been waiting on suitable underfoot conditions for his crack novice from last season, Mydaddypaddy (13/8 favourite) having missed a couple of potential engagements already this autumn, whereas the Tizzard-trained Alexei (7/4) has a run under his belt after beating Mange Tout by four lengths in the Grade 2 Molyneux Hurdle (registered as the Elite) at Aintree earlier in November.

Chief among their rivals would appear to be the Jonjo & A J O'Neill-trained Wilful (5/1), who scored in Listed company at Carlisle on his seasonal reappearance, although hot on his heels in the antepost market at 5/1 is Jeremy Scott's star mare Golden Ace (5/1) who won last year's Fighting Fifth and finished third under a penalty behind Wilful in last month's race at the Cumbria track.

The four-year-old Minella Study is due to represent north east trainer Adam Nicol and he can be backed at 16/1 with Paddy Power, who make Kerry Lee's stalwart Nemean Lion and the Emma Lavelle-trained Indemnity their outsiders of the party at 33/1 and 66s.