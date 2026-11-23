The Dan Skelton-trained Mydaddypaddy edges favouritism over Joe Tizzard's Alexei ahead of Saturday's Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle.
Last year's Sky Bet Supreme third and Unibet Champion Hurdle fourth are on course to clash at Gosforth Park after featuring among seven five-day acceptors for the race.
Skelton has been waiting on suitable underfoot conditions for his crack novice from last season, Mydaddypaddy (13/8 favourite) having missed a couple of potential engagements already this autumn, whereas the Tizzard-trained Alexei (7/4) has a run under his belt after beating Mange Tout by four lengths in the Grade 2 Molyneux Hurdle (registered as the Elite) at Aintree earlier in November.
Chief among their rivals would appear to be the Jonjo & A J O'Neill-trained Wilful (5/1), who scored in Listed company at Carlisle on his seasonal reappearance, although hot on his heels in the antepost market at 5/1 is Jeremy Scott's star mare Golden Ace (5/1) who won last year's Fighting Fifth and finished third under a penalty behind Wilful in last month's race at the Cumbria track.
The four-year-old Minella Study is due to represent north east trainer Adam Nicol and he can be backed at 16/1 with Paddy Power, who make Kerry Lee's stalwart Nemean Lion and the Emma Lavelle-trained Indemnity their outsiders of the party at 33/1 and 66s.
Fighting Fifth Hurdle odds
Paddy Power: 13/8 Mydaddypaddy, 7/4 Alexei, 9/2 Wilful, 5/1 Golden Ace, 16/1 Minella Study, 33/1 Nemean Lion, 66/1 Indemnity.
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