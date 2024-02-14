My Silver Lining will seek Haydock gold this weekend

While the ground is heavy at both tracks, Lavelle sees little point in waiting a week with her mare, who she reports to be “absolutely flying” on the gallops.

Only out of the first two once in her last six races, the improving eight-year-old jumped with aplomb at Warwick and held off Galia Des Liteaux to win the £100,000 race and she is now chasing another major prize.

“She’s absolutely flying. Our original plan was to go to the Eider, so we discussed it today and it came down to the fact they are both going to be run on heavy ground – so do we want to run over three and a half this week or wait a week to run over four-and-a-quarter,” said Lavelle.

“We only made the entry for Haydock as a bit of a back-up originally, but we just can’t guarantee the ground will be any better next week and with an extra half a mile in that ground, it’s a lost to ask of the mare.

“I wouldn’t be worried about any track for her, but anywhere where jumping is at a premium suits her.”