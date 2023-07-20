My Prospero set to drop in class for Sky Bet York Stakes outing

My Prospero could seek a confidence-boosting success in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week.

Trained by William Haggas, the four-year-old was unlucky not to bag at least one Group One contest last term. He was beaten a neck when third to Coroebus in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and returned to the Berkshire track to run Bay Bridge to half a length when third in the Champion Stakes. Things have not gone according to plan so far this term with a fourth-placed effort in the Lockinge over a mile on his return at Newbury in May, before filling the same position when beaten over six lengths by Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. A drop back to Group Two company over 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire could now be an appealing option for My Prospero, for a race which is the highlight of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival on its final day.

