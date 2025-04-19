Musselburgh Saturday review and replays

Kihavah once more proved his versatility when scooping the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh.

Ridden by P J McDonald and trained by Adrian Keatley, he gamely held off Aimeric by head. “He’s super genuine and this time last week he was running in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr,” the winning jockey said. “He took me everywhere I wanted to go and credit must go to Adrian and his team. “He’s got three wins over hurdles and that’s now six on the Flat. Last year was superb and he went so close for me when second in the Ebor.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits