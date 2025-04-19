Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Kihavah
Kihavah

Musselburgh Saturday review and replays

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat April 19, 2025 · 38 min ago

Kihavah once more proved his versatility when scooping the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh.

Ridden by P J McDonald and trained by Adrian Keatley, he gamely held off Aimeric by head.

“He’s super genuine and this time last week he was running in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr,” the winning jockey said. “He took me everywhere I wanted to go and credit must go to Adrian and his team.

“He’s got three wins over hurdles and that’s now six on the Flat. Last year was superb and he went so close for me when second in the Ebor.”

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Jim Goldie’s American Affair showed a devastating turn of foot to land the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Scottish Sprint Cup under Paul Mulrennan.

The 7/2 chance was switched round a wall of horses to power home three-quarters of a length ahead of JM Jungle.

“I think he’s a bit stronger this year and he can’t half quicken,” Goldie reported. “Paul was trapped on the rail and he had to come four wide but he got him out of trouble no problem.

“He was favourite for last year’s Ayr Gold Cup but he ran too free. I think he’s more of a five-furlong horse and has too much speed for the Ayr Gold Cup - we might even look at the Group One King Charles 111 Stakes at Royal Ascot over the minimum trip.”

Charlie Johnston-trained Thunder Wonder stormed home under Joe Fanning in the Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Royal Mile Handicap.

“He ran well on his comeback at Southwell and built on that today,” Fanning said. “He’s quickened again when they came to us and won well in the end.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING