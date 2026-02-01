Musselburgh review and free video replays

Only one that mattered

There was a minor turn-up in the opening bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle as 1/3 favourite Mossy Fen Road had to settle for second behind the Alastair Ralph-trained Onlyforfrankie.

Mossy Fen Road was all the rage after a runaway success at Chepstow last month and his task appeared to become more straightforward following a fall for main market rival Captain Hugo at the third-last flight.

However, Harry Derham's Mossy Fen Road came under a drive between the final two hurdles as Onlyforfrankie loomed large and once Ciaran Gethings allowed him to stride on, the 9/1 shot stormed away to score by four and a quarter lengths.

Ralph, who has a fine course strike rate and saddled a winner on the first day of the meeting, told Racing TV: "He's got good bumper form from Ireland.

"Jerry McGrath bought him for us privately. He is smart, his future is ahead of him and I can't wait to get him over fences next year. He is a very sharp, very nice horse."

Of his good course record, he joked: "I could do with a satellite yard up here really," before continuing, "Musselburgh do a very good job of looking after us and the owners and it's nice to support them.

"I don't know [why they run so well], I think we bring the right ones up here. It's quite a unique track, a sharp track for them, and they just thrive round here."