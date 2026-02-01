Musselburgh review and free video replays

A review of the feature action from Musselburgh on Sunday including a surprise result in the opening bet365 Scottish Supreme.
Only one that mattered
There was a minor turn-up in the opening bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle as 1/3 favourite Mossy Fen Road had to settle for second behind the Alastair Ralph-trained Onlyforfrankie.
Mossy Fen Road was all the rage after a runaway success at Chepstow last month and his task appeared to become more straightforward following a fall for main market rival Captain Hugo at the third-last flight.
However, Harry Derham's Mossy Fen Road came under a drive between the final two hurdles as Onlyforfrankie loomed large and once Ciaran Gethings allowed him to stride on, the 9/1 shot stormed away to score by four and a quarter lengths.
Ralph, who has a fine course strike rate and saddled a winner on the first day of the meeting, told Racing TV: "He's got good bumper form from Ireland.
"Jerry McGrath bought him for us privately. He is smart, his future is ahead of him and I can't wait to get him over fences next year. He is a very sharp, very nice horse."
Of his good course record, he joked: "I could do with a satellite yard up here really," before continuing, "Musselburgh do a very good job of looking after us and the owners and it's nice to support them.
"I don't know [why they run so well], I think we bring the right ones up here. It's quite a unique track, a sharp track for them, and they just thrive round here."
National success for Mulholland
The bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase went the way of the Neil Mulholland-trained Transmission, who scored by 12 lengths from 2/1 favourite Rock My Way.
Conor O'Farrel, completing a weekend double for jockey, owner and trainer, said on Racing TV: "Brendan's horse [Rock My Way] was jumping left the whole way so it was one of those, it opened up the gap for me and I landed in it.
"In fairness to my fella, once he landed in there and got a squeeze from me, he took off; he's won well. All he does is gallop and I've felt the few times I've rode him that he's saving plenty for himself so I feel like the visors have brought out the best in him today.
"The performance he's put in today, on this sort of ground, you'd like to think something like the Scottish National would be right up his street."
Rest of the action...
Go West won an eventful edition of the bet365 Frodon Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
Ridden by Freddie Gingell for trainer Paul Nicholls, the 7/2 chance Go West was effectively left in front after early drama which saw Intense Approach unseat his rider and also interfere with 7/4 favourite Dedicated Hero, who also unseated.
Go West appeared to come under pressure as Queen's Gamble closed up turning for home but the eight-year-old found another gear over the final two fences and ultimately came three and a quarter lengths clear of runner-up Elysian Knight (7/1).
Nicholls completed a double when Red Risk belied his 12/1 starting price to win the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle under Freddie Keighley.
