Musselburgh reports, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from the Scottish Cheltenham Trials Day card at Musselburgh.

JPR defies top-weight JPR One (4/1) produced a fine performance in the bet365 Scottish Champion Chase over an extended two and a half miles. JPR One, sporting the cheekpieces he'd worn the last twice, had done most of his racing at around the minimum but connections seemingly had few doubts about his stamina with Brendan Powell taking his mount into the lead with well over a circuit to run. There the nine-year-old stayed, jumping well and seeing off all challengers as his class came to the fore. The veteran Tommy's Oscar played the bridesmaid - beaten two and three quarter lengths - with Traprain Law a head down in third.

Guiting powers home There was drama at the start of the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle when last year's winner and favourite Welsh Charger planted himself as the tape went down, unseating Ciaran Gethings, taking no part but it was expected that he would be deemed a runner. In Welsh Charger's absence, Afadil - last year's second and the 2024 winner - took the field along but it was the patiently ridden Star Of Guiting (8/1) who came home the strongest. Sean Quinlan had his mount anchored in rear turning for home but steadily progressed through the field on the inside before asking him to go and win his race after the last. Afadil made him work for his success, keeping on gamely to finish three parts of a length adrift. There was another length and a quarter back to Wise Eagle in third. Successful trainer Ewan Whillans said: "It was really good. Couldn't believe it on Monday when I looked at the entries and we were out of the handicap; it left us with a little bit of a conundrum but we thought he still had a pound up his sleeve, it's a good prize and he likes the track so I took a chance and it's worked perfect. "When I went to the May Sales at Doncaster I spoke to Willy Twiston-Davies [former trainer] and he recommended this fellow, he was going to run him on the flat if he didn't sell him I think. Small fields help him because you can do that [ride him patiently], you need to settle him. "He's a horse that takes absolutely no work, he does very little at home. He's quite forward going. That would probably be as soft as he wants it. I'd love to get him over a fence in time but that's one for next year. There's the Northern Lights Final here, that's a £40 grand race, he's qualified for that but that's not until the 20th March and there's a couple of handicaps before it; we'll get him back home and make a plan from there."

Blush on top Tristan Durrell delivered Made U Blush (11/2) with a devastating late challenge in the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle. The well-backed Lord set out to try and make all in the Listed contest and, despite one or two scruffy leaps, was still at the head of affairs approaching two out despite strong challenges from Wonderful Wonderful and Falls Of Acharn. Lord took the last in front under strong pressure but the field were closely grouped and Made U Blush, who took that flight in fifth, showed a sparkling turn of foot to win by two and a quarter lengths with her ears pricked. Made U Blush showed a useful level of ability on the level for Johnny Portman but was turned over at 1/2 on her hurdling bow for Dan Skelton before winning impressively at Doncaster and took this step up in class in her stride. Owner Jimmy Fyffe said: "I was hopeful of Made U Blush, obviously listed for a mare, I was hopeful of having her in the first three and Gavin's [Cromwell] horse [Secret Force] was coming back from a poor run at Cheltenham. We're taking our time with him and aiming at a race at Cheltenham and he's not run a bad race, fourth in the end. "He'll come on for that run but Made U Blush has run a cracker. She jumped brilliant and I'm hoping that Dan decides we'll go to Cheltenham with her, there's a few options now."