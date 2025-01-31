Musselburgh preview and tips Sunday February 2 | Sweet repeat at Musselburgh

Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend continues on Sunday, with the Edinburgh National the pick of four races being shown live on ITV1. Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson has run the numbers - and is sweet on the chances of a repeat result in the four-mile feature.

THE BIG RACE BET

INIS OIRR (2.25)

Genuine good ground could see Cadell raise his game to a new level tackling a marathon trip for the first time. He’s a potential Scottish National contender for the yard of Lucinda Russell that did the Edinburgh-Scottish double with Mighty Thunder four years ago; although some improved fluency over his fences will be needed if Cadell is to fulfil all of his potential.

Russell has a strong hand in this as she aims for a third win in Musselburgh’s longest race of the season. INIS OIRR did a demolition job on his 11 rivals last year, helping to force a relentless pace that had the field well strung out by the final circuit. Only three remained in touch turning for home, yet they were all seen off by the second-last as Inis Oirr kept pouring it on and surged clear like a horse who could have gone round again.

He came down at halfway in the Scottish National after that, and hasn’t won in four runs this time around. Yet there’s been enough promise in those efforts to think the handicapper might be left looking red-faced for dropping him a collective 9lb this term. He’s now only 5lb higher than for his 21-length rout of Enrilo 12 months ago, yet he’ll effectively be running off the same mark on Sunday once you factor in the 5lb claim of experienced conditional Alan Doyle, who’s been on board Inis Oirr for his last two starts, at Ascot and Market Rasen.

Perhaps significantly, Russell has also switched up the headgear again. Having put a visor on Inis Oirr for the first time last year, replacing a brief flirtation with cheekpieces, Russell is now reaching for a pair of blinkers. Assuming that new headgear has a similarly positive effect, and Doyle employs the same positive tactics that worked so well for the currently sidelined Derek Fox, Inis Oirr looks overpriced at double-digit odds to become the first two-time winner of this contest.

The Inside Track: “Inis Oirr had a visor on first time when he won this race last year but we’re trying him in blinkers now, just to mix things up a bit! I was happy with his run at Market Rasen last time. It was probably a bit better than he ran in the same race last year. He likes Musselburgh and we’ve aimed him at the race again. Cadell is the improver in the field. If he benefits from the longer trip, which we expect him to, then it should put him right there. He wants good ground. He doesn’t go on soft. He’s Scu’s pick of the pair, but Inis Oirr is mine!” - Lucinda Russell, trainer