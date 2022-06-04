Musselburgh: Course guide and key stats

Timeform's in-depth guide to Musselburgh, featuring all the key facts and figures for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.
Right handed, sharp. The turns at the top end of the course are particularly sharp, so the adaptability to negotiate the bends is of paramount importance. Big, long-striding, cumbersome horses are at a disadvantage on the round track, especially in races at up to nine furlongs. On the straight course the fields typically race towards the stand rail. The course is one of the best draining in the country, conditions rarely on the testing side.
Sorted by strike rate since the beginning of 2017 (minimum 20 rides)
Sorted by strike rate since the beginning of 2017 (minimum 20 runners)
Of the trainers with a much larger number of runners at Musselburgh, the Yorkshire stables of Richard Fahey and Mark Johnston. Fahey has a strike rate of 18.1% (42 winners from 232 runners), while Johnston (in partnership with son Charlie since the start of this year) has a strike rate of 17% (36 winners from 212 runners). Fahey has also been the most profitable trainer to follow at Musselburgh, his runners recording a level stakes profit of 37.36.
Scottish trainers Keith Dalgleish (64 winners from 509 runners), Iain Jardine (37 from 259) and Jim Goldie (25 from 268) are the other leading trainers by number of wins.
Timeform’s Early Position Figures (EPF) show where a horse was placed in the early stages of a race, ranging from 1 to for a horse who led, 2 for one who raced prominently, through to 5 for one held up in rear.
These show that the tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race should never be underestimated. Front runners (those with an EPF of 1) have the best strike rate with a percentage of 18.02 in all UK Flat races since the start of 2017.
Overall, front-runners at Musselburgh fare slightly better than that average with a strike rate of 18.64%. However, they fare markedly less well over the almost-straight five furlongs, with a strike rate of only 14.45% (not much better than either prominent or midfield racers) compared with a front-runners’ strike rate of 22.15% for the minimum trip at all tracks.