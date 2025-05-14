Musidora Stakes report, video replay and reaction from York as Whirl impresses

O'Brien has swept through the Epsom trials this month like a relentless force and he threw another filly in the Betfred Oaks mix with Whirl who is now 14/1 from 33/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the fillies' Classic.

Sky Bet were more impressed and go 10/1.

This daughter of Wootton Bassett was only sixth on her return in the Park Express Stakes over a mile at the Curragh last month, but she looked sharper second run back up in trip to the extended 10 furlongs.

Ryan Moore took over from Ralph Beckett's front-running Tattycorum at the top of the straight and extended clear to win by five and a half lengths from the running-on Serenity Prayer at the line.