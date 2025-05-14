Menu icon
Whirl wins the Musidora
Whirl wins at York

Musidora Stakes report, video replay and reaction from York as Whirl impresses

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed May 14, 2025 · 24 min ago

Aidan O'Brien's staggering trials season rumbled on as his Whirl sauntered to victory in the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.

O'Brien has swept through the Epsom trials this month like a relentless force and he threw another filly in the Betfred Oaks mix with Whirl who is now 14/1 from 33/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the fillies' Classic.

Sky Bet were more impressed and go 10/1.

This daughter of Wootton Bassett was only sixth on her return in the Park Express Stakes over a mile at the Curragh last month, but she looked sharper second run back up in trip to the extended 10 furlongs.

Ryan Moore took over from Ralph Beckett's front-running Tattycorum at the top of the straight and extended clear to win by five and a half lengths from the running-on Serenity Prayer at the line.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Moore said: "She had a good run here in Convivial, then won at Doncaster's St Leger meeting and she kept improving.

"The step up in trip here suited her.

"She did everything perfect today, she did it beautifully, travelled well, took me there going well, found plenty off the bridle and was always in control. She's a very straightforward filly.

