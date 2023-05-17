Ridden with patience by Frankie Dettori, the daughter of Frankel bounced back from a poor showing in the Fred Darling at Newbury to run out a most impressive winner by four lengths.

Sent off at 18/1 and seemingly unfancied, she sprinted away from her rivals in the straight with Novakai (10/3) finishing second and Infinite Cosmos (15/8 favourite) third.

John Gosden said: “We liked her at Doncaster but when you’ve won your only race, you are almost forced into a trial. We ran in the Fred Darling but the ground was bottomless. It ended up being a nice piece of work.

“Lady Bamford won this with Star Of Seville, so I was keen to run to see what we had. I didn’t expect her to win by four lengths but I did think she’d definitely be in the three. It’s wonderful for an owner/breeder to win a race like this.

“Frankie thinks she should run in the Oaks, so we will. Frankie is having a good spell, he was in Belmont last week. It looks like he has a chance in the Oaks and the Derby is quite open too, so we’ll see what happens in the Dante.

“She’s trained very well for this, I’d explained to Lady Bamford we needed to find out what we had and I knew the trip and ground would improve her.

“Recently she’s really come to herself, a lot of fillies have struggled this year with the cold and wet spring. She’s really bloomed in her coat and shown her class today.

“At the moment, I’ll talk to Oisin (Murphy) again, but I think we’ll have Running Lion (Pretty Polly winner) in the Oaks as well. At this moment we’ve got two lovely fillies.”

Dettori added: “John liked her but the ground and the distance at Newbury were wrong and John’s horses all needed the run.

“She gave me a great feel, travelled well, quickened twice and won by four lengths. I wasn’t really expecting that!”