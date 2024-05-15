Musidora Stakes reflections after Secret Satire wins York feature

The Betfred Oaks picture looked more than a little murky heading into York’s often-informative Dante Festival, and the initial conclusion might have been that we were none the wiser following Wednesday’s events on the Knavesmire. But maybe there is a hidden clue buried away in the form book.

All eyes were undoubtedly on John and Thady Gosden’s Friendly Soul; an unbeaten, exciting filly with the world at her feet after just the two career starts.

She was unflustered in the preliminaries, despite two handlers, just 10 days on from a striking performance in Newmarket’s Pretty Polly Stakes at the Guineas meeting, and was sent off the 8/11 favourite under stable jockey Kieran Shoemark.

The Prix de Diane had been nominated as her primary target in the immediate aftermath of Newmarket, but plans can change rapidly this time of year. Perhaps they were thinking of stumping up the £30,000 to supplement her for the Oaks if equally as impressive on the Knavesmire?

We’ll never know, the daughter of Kingman proving anything but a classic ride after looking ill-at-ease almost as soon as the stalls opened.

Drawn seven of seven, the writing was on the wall after she started to hang right early on and although Shoemark looked back in some sort of control as his mount handled the bend reasonably well, she gradually wandered further and further to her right when asked for an effort in the home straight, ending up close to the stands’ side rail and ultimately more than nine lengths adrift of the 22/1 winner, Andrew Balding’s Secret Satire.

Secret Satire’s jockey Oisin Murphy is developing a bit of a habit of winning Epsom trials at this meeting, today’s first Musidora success supplementing victories aboard Roaring Lion, Telecaster and The Foxes in the Dante Stakes.

Not one of them won the Derby, though, and there were similarly 'realistic' vibes from Balding’s wife Anna-Lisa in the winners’ enclosure regarding chances of a Musidora-Oaks double – something achieved eight times over the years, including Snowfall and Soul Sister in recent seasons.

“It’s the time of year when all the geese are swans and all the smiles on the mornings can turn the wrong way round, but that one will really put a smile on Andrew’s face,” she said. “It’s 21 years since we won the Oaks (with Casual Look) and it’s just lovely to have runners in those big races.”

“She deserves maybe to go there, if Andrew decides,” added Murphy.