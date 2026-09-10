Musical Times puts in impressive May Hill performance to go favourite for 1000 Guineas

Scommessa Sicura (4/1) was the best of the rest to finish second under Oisin Murphy, showing a nice attitude in a battle to finish just ahead of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Speckles (10/1).

The daughter of Lope De Vega was in midfield in the early stages and moved into a handy position at the two-furlong pole before quickly putting the race to bed when asked for an effort under an educational ride.

Now unbeaten in three runs, the Godolphin runner, who was sent off 7/4 favourite, was far too good for the field in this Group Two contest and looks a very useful prospect for the Charlie Appleby yard.

Musical Times was cut to 6/1 from 12/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the 2027 1000 Guineas and trainer Charlie Appleby said on ITV Racing: "Obviously I'm delighted. She's just showed so much natural pace at home which is what we saw today.

"She travelled supremely well through the race and they've gone a good gallop so you can't say it's a stop-start gallop. She's travelled into it and most exciting is the way she's picked up.

"The plan was always to come here and then go on to the Fillies' Mile. So as we always know, if you go and put that to bed for the winter as the winner of that, you go into the spring with a lot of confidence that the Guineas could be within your sight."

William Buick said: “ When they split into two groups it makes everything a little bit harder to assess, she ended up getting there very early just because the way it unfolded and she was a bit green in front, looking at the paddock and stuff.

“I was mighty impressed with her and she has still got plenty to learn. She can only improve from that so I was really happy with the way she did everything in the race, she relaxed and she quickened up supremely well, so it was a very good performance."