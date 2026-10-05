Musical Times a class apart in the Fillies' Mile?

Certain racing idioms tend to stick better than others and more often than not one can clearly recall how and why these phrases – whether based in a modicum of truth or otherwise – became lodged in the punting conscience in the first place.

Aytach Sadik’s little legend Green Go taught me all about the classic ‘horses for courses’ during my formative days going to Cartmel, having won a handful of times at our local track between 2003 and 2006, while not much after that the mighty Denman was flying in the face of the rather more fanciful ‘weight stops trains!’ by successfully conceding upwards of a stone all round to win his second Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in 2009.

It was 2009 that I also learnt a couple of harsh lessons in the Flat racing world.

The first was very much a self-inflicted problem as it only dawned on me that I’d surreptitiously been gifted the name of the 1000 Guineas winner during a brief, and reasonably well-oiled, encounter with Charlie Hills at the previous December’s HWPA Awards ceremony the precise moment his Ghanaati skipped clear under Richard Hills to win the Newmarket Classic at 20/1.

The mere thought of it still brings an eye-watering level of shame some 17 years on, but that was the very same race after which it was widely considered that Rainbow View ‘hadn’t trained on’, having gone into it looking little short of a 'racing certainty'.

Not training on remains something of a fictitious maxim for many but has sprung to mind again on a few occasions this season, I must admit, not least after giving last year’s Gimcrack winner Lifeplan one last chance in Saturday’s Rous Stakes at Ascot. Less said.

Has he not trained on? Have all the others caught up with him? Perhaps he wasn’t all that good in the first place.

In the case of George Strawbridge’s Rainbow View, trained by John Gosden, there was no questioning her talent as a two-year-old. The daughter of Dynaformer had progressed with each and every visit to the track, backing up her July Course maiden win in the Group 3 Sweet Solera at Newmarket before justifying cramped odds in the Group 2 May Hill at Doncaster and putting the cherry on top with an authoritative victory in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile - still run at Ascot at that point.