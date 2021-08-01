Oisin Murphy on possible Sky Bet Ebor contenders including Tribal Craft, Urban Artist and Quickthorn

Leading contenders...

Click here to bet with sponsors Sky Bet

Live Your Dream 8/1 (Sky Bet)

Tribal Craft 14/1

Quickthorn 16/1

The Sky Bet Ebor is always a fantastic race and one that brings back great memories having won it for trainer Joseph Tuite in 2015 and there are lots of horses entered up this year that I've ridden on their last starts, or in the past.

Saeed bin Suroor's Live Your Dream deserves to be favourite, though he might go for the Geoffrey Freer on Saturday and it sounds like all options remain open at the moment.

The Andrew Balding-trained Tribal Craft won at York earlier in the year and she ran a stormer behind Wonderful Tonight in the Lillie Langtry on Saturday and she's improving.

We've changed the tactics riding-wise with her, we're taking our time with her now, and she really likes following horses and picking them up late. The ground is key to her and she wouldn't want it too fast.

Hughie Morrison's Quickthorn obviously won very well at Royal Ascot, he didn't really act in the John Smith's Silver Cup at York last time but he's having a freshen up at the moment and you'd think he'd go to the Ebor with a chance.