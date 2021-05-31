Cazoo Derby: Oisin Murphy to partner Adayar

James Doyle partners One Ruler with dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy aboard Adayar.

He told told Sky Sports Racing: “Godolphin and Charlie Appleby have given me the ride. I had a sit on him last week. He felt really nice – it was a sensible canter, but he’s a gorgeous horse, improving type, bred for the job.

“I’m super-excited to be involved in the race. He’s by Frankel out of a Dubawi mare, and he’s lightly-raced, so who knows (if the ground will suit). But he is a big, strong horse – and the ground at Epsom is never allowed to get super-fast, because of the undulations of the track. They do a brilliant job there. I’d like to win a Derby – hopefully it’s this year.”