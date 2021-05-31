Sporting Life
Adayar impresses on the clock at Sandown
Adayar impresses on the clock at Sandown

Cazoo Derby: Oisin Murphy to partner Adayar

By Sporting Life
15:32 · MON May 31, 2021

Goolphin have confirmed their riding plans for the Cazoo Derby with William Buick, as expected, aboard Dante winner Hurricane Lane.

James Doyle partners One Ruler with dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy aboard Adayar.

He told told Sky Sports Racing: “Godolphin and Charlie Appleby have given me the ride. I had a sit on him last week. He felt really nice – it was a sensible canter, but he’s a gorgeous horse, improving type, bred for the job.

“I’m super-excited to be involved in the race. He’s by Frankel out of a Dubawi mare, and he’s lightly-raced, so who knows (if the ground will suit). But he is a big, strong horse – and the ground at Epsom is never allowed to get super-fast, because of the undulations of the track. They do a brilliant job there. I’d like to win a Derby – hopefully it’s this year.”

Oisin Murphy & Ed Charmberlin on the Epsom Derby

