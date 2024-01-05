Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Wolverhampton

Check out our recommended multiple bet for today's ITV3 action at Wolverhampton.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

The below selections are all Timeform tips

PALACE BOY - 1.40 Wolverhampton

PALACE BOY landed a gamble in emphatic fashion over C&D last time and he's worth a chance to defy a 10 lb rise. Aqwaam has been in good order for a while and looks an obvious danger, while there's reason to think Educator will up his game as his mark continues to slide.

AL FARABI - 2.15 Wolverhampton

The lightly-raced AL FARABI bumped into a well-treated rival at Newcastle last time and further progress is likely from this 4-y-o. He gets the nod ahead of Johnny James, who was beaten a length by Follow Your Heart over C&D last month but meets that rival on 5 lb better terms now. Beauty Choice makes each-way appeal, while Eden Storm was successful over C&D on his latest start and is another who is likely to be involved in the finish.

FIELDSMAN - 2.50 Wolverhampton

Having scored at Southwell in December, FIELDSMAN only found one too good there last time and, off the same mark, he should be hard to pass in a race where most have something to prove. Stablemates Sea The Buckthorn and Outreach look the main dangers.

FAST AFFAIR - 3.25 Wolverhampton

FAST AFFAIR appears to be steadily improving and a return to this track (won here in October) is in her favour, so she gets the nod over recent C&D winner Soi Dao. Nikki's Girl wasn't seen to best effect last time, so she's likely to return to form.