Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Wolverhampton

Check out our recommended multiple bet for today's ITV3 action at Wolverhampton.
We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.
So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.
PALACE BOY landed a gamble in emphatic fashion over C&D last time and he's worth a chance to defy a 10 lb rise. Aqwaam has been in good order for a while and looks an obvious danger, while there's reason to think Educator will up his game as his mark continues to slide.
The lightly-raced AL FARABI bumped into a well-treated rival at Newcastle last time and further progress is likely from this 4-y-o. He gets the nod ahead of Johnny James, who was beaten a length by Follow Your Heart over C&D last month but meets that rival on 5 lb better terms now. Beauty Choice makes each-way appeal, while Eden Storm was successful over C&D on his latest start and is another who is likely to be involved in the finish.
Having scored at Southwell in December, FIELDSMAN only found one too good there last time and, off the same mark, he should be hard to pass in a race where most have something to prove. Stablemates Sea The Buckthorn and Outreach look the main dangers.
FAST AFFAIR appears to be steadily improving and a return to this track (won here in October) is in her favour, so she gets the nod over recent C&D winner Soi Dao. Nikki's Girl wasn't seen to best effect last time, so she's likely to return to form.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.