Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Wednesday's ITV Racing action

By David Ord
14:07 · TUE May 14, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Wednesday's ITV action at York.

KIHAVAH – 2.15 York

His form figures at the track read 16511 and expect another bold Knavesmire showing from KIHAVAH.

He’s had two runs this term and will be cherry-ripe after finishing fourth in a good race at the Guineas Meeting. The return to a mile-and-a-half won’t be an issue, he’ll sit handy which will be the place to be if the forecast weak pace materialises and Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/york/handicap-flat-class-2-1m-3f-188y/33580648?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_MONEYBACK

ABERAMA GOLD – 2.45 York

He’s slipped back down to his last winning mark and is another with a good record at York, so ABERAMA GOLD is fancied to go close.

David O’Meara’s charge faded late into sixth behind Desert Cop at the Guineas meeting last time but shaped as if in good form, three looks a handy draw and he has the trailblazing Hyperfocus next door to tow him into the race.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/york/handicap-flat-class-2-6f/33580649?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_7places

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS – 3.15 York

He arrives here in the form of his life and WASHINGTON HEIGHTS might take a bit of pegging back in an ultra-competitive renewal of the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes.

They couldn’t get to Kevin Ryan’s charge in the Abernant at Newmarket last time and given his positive profile at this course, he makes plenty of appeal.

FRIENDLY SOUL – 3.45 York

It’s impossible to oppose the favourite FRIENDLY SOUL in the Musidora.

There was so much to like about her performance in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket where she beat the promising Kalpana by a length-and-a-quarter with the pair 12 lengths clear of the third. She looks destined for better things.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

