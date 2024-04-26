Sporting Life
Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Thursday's ITV Racing action

By Sporting Life
19:53 · WED May 15, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Thursday's ITV action at York.

ALLIGATOR ALLEY – 2.15 York

As wide open as the numbers suggest but the 5.4f handicap at the Ebor meeting could be the key to this race, with ALLIGATOR ALLEY, runner-up to Equilateral, taken to come out on top this time from 3lb lower. Marine Wave also shaped well over C&D last summer and a reappearance spin will have served a purpose, with Spartan Arrow completing the shortlist.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/york/handicap-flat-class-2-5f/33586391?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_2157places

NORTHERN EXPRESS - 2.45 York

Unsurprisingly claims can be made for plenty, and having slipped a little in the weights, NORTHERN EXPRESS could be ready to strike. Far from disgraced when midfield in the Thirsk Hunt Cup recently, he has plenty of excellent efforts to his name on the Knavesmire and can be expected to go close. Spring Cup winner Metal Merchant may have more to offer himself and is feared along with Bopedro. Dutch Decoy and Al Mubhir complete the shortlist.

FREE WIND - 3.15

FREE WIND had a bit in hand when taking this contest 12 months ago and her second in the Yorkshire Oaks is the strongest form on offer here. She can take the prize home again. Bluestocking and Sapphire Seas look the obvious dangers.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/york/handicap-flat-class-2-7f-192y/33586392?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_2457places

ANCIENT WISDOM - 3.45

Last year's Futurity winner ANCIENT WISDOM can take his career record to 5-6 and strengthen the Godolphin Derby hand. Caviar Heights was impressive when stepped up to 1¼m at the recent Newmarket Guineas meeting and can give the selection most to do ahead of Royal Lodge runner-up Al Musmak.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

