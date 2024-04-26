Check out our recommended multiple bet for Thursday's ITV action at York.

ALLIGATOR ALLEY – 2.15 York

As wide open as the numbers suggest but the 5.4f handicap at the Ebor meeting could be the key to this race, with ALLIGATOR ALLEY, runner-up to Equilateral, taken to come out on top this time from 3lb lower. Marine Wave also shaped well over C&D last summer and a reappearance spin will have served a purpose, with Spartan Arrow completing the shortlist.

NORTHERN EXPRESS - 2.45 York

Unsurprisingly claims can be made for plenty, and having slipped a little in the weights, NORTHERN EXPRESS could be ready to strike. Far from disgraced when midfield in the Thirsk Hunt Cup recently, he has plenty of excellent efforts to his name on the Knavesmire and can be expected to go close. Spring Cup winner Metal Merchant may have more to offer himself and is feared along with Bopedro. Dutch Decoy and Al Mubhir complete the shortlist. FREE WIND - 3.15

FREE WIND had a bit in hand when taking this contest 12 months ago and her second in the Yorkshire Oaks is the strongest form on offer here. She can take the prize home again. Bluestocking and Sapphire Seas look the obvious dangers.

ANCIENT WISDOM - 3.45

Last year's Futurity winner ANCIENT WISDOM can take his career record to 5-6 and strengthen the Godolphin Derby hand. Caviar Heights was impressive when stepped up to 1¼m at the recent Newmarket Guineas meeting and can give the selection most to do ahead of Royal Lodge runner-up Al Musmak.