Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for the Wednesday ITV action

Check out our recommended multiple bet for the Wednesday's ITV action at Kempton, Chepstow, Leopardstown and Wetherby.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

GOOD RISK AT ALL – 1.05 Chepstow

Sam Thomas has a good record at Chepstow and his GOOD RISK AT ALL can extend it in the Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at the Welsh track on Wednesday. This horse did not jump well in a hot novice chase at Cheltenham last time behind Broadway Boy, but the winner is very good and has gone in again since in open handicap company. Despite his jumping errors Good Risk At All was still in there pitching deep into the contest and if he can improve his fencing he can prove himself chucked in here off 137. CAPTAIN GUINNESS – 1.10 Leopardstown

CAPTAIN GUINNESS’s win in the Fortria Chase at Navan on his seasonal return was arguably a career-best effort on his 17th start over fences and that form gives him an excellent chance in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown. His jumping has improved for Henry De Bromhead and with the Willie Mullins quartet having various question marks against them it’s Captain Guinness that can go one better than last year and land this prize.

MASTER CHEWY – 1.55 Kempton

Just four runners line up for the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton but with Bourbali and Nickle Back, two free-going front runners, in the field, this could be set up nicely for one ridden with patience. MASTER CHEWY appeals with that in mind, as Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse had the handicap option in the Desert Orchid and his trainer looks to have spotted a good opportunity for him here on the back of a good second to Elixir De Nutz at Newbury. GUNSIGHT RIDGE – 2.45 Wetherby