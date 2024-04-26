Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE

Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Saturday's ITV Racing action

By Andrew McLaren
17:53 · FRI May 10, 2024

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action.

14:05 Ascot – Topanga

Andrew Balding runners improving significantly for their comeback runs and winning second-time out is becoming a bit of a theme this season – see Equity Law and Desert Cop – and TOPANGA looks dead interesting at Ascot on Saturday making her handicap debut after finishing down the field in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes on her seasonal reappearance last month. Granted, she was a well beaten fifth there, but the form could hardly have worked out better with the third winning the 1000 Guineas on her next start.

A high draw is often the place to be on this track so I like her pitch in stall 10 and there are few better riders of Ascot’s straight mile than Hayley Turner.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/ascot/handicap-flat-class-2-7f/33558752?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

14:25 Lingfield – Rubies Are Red

Danielle was wildly impressive at Wetherby but she has to prove she can do it on faster ground and with it drying out all the time at Lingfield, that could be the catalyst for a big step forward from Ballydoyle filly RUBIES ARE RED. She’s contested a couple of heavy ground maidens in Ireland on her two starts to date but everything about her breeding, by Galileo and a sister to Found, suggests she’ll improve significantly for a sounder surface and step up in trip, two things she gets here.

14:40 Ascot - Pearle D’Or

PEARLE D'OR shaped like the best horse at the weights when third in the Challenge Cup over this course and distance on his final start last season, finishing first home in his group up the centre of the track as the first two battled it out up the rail, and you’d imagine David O’Meara has had this race in mind for a while as an early-season target for this course specialist (form figures of 213 at this track).

He never got involved from off the pace on his comeback at Newmarket, but not many did at that meeting, and that should have put him spot on for this with man-of-the-moment Silvestre De Sousa taking over in the saddle.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

15:50 Haydock – Poet Master

Karl Burke's POET MASTER is strongly fancied to take the step up from handicap company in his stride in the Spring Trophy at Haydock after bolting up at Newmarket on his reappearance where he clocked an impressive 108 timefigure despite looking unbalanced in the dip.

A five-length course and distance winner in July last year, he should get the perfect setup here sat just off the pace and he can take this listed prize before testing his credentials at a higher level.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo