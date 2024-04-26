Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action.

14:05 Ascot – Topanga

Andrew Balding runners improving significantly for their comeback runs and winning second-time out is becoming a bit of a theme this season – see Equity Law and Desert Cop – and TOPANGA looks dead interesting at Ascot on Saturday making her handicap debut after finishing down the field in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes on her seasonal reappearance last month. Granted, she was a well beaten fifth there, but the form could hardly have worked out better with the third winning the 1000 Guineas on her next start. A high draw is often the place to be on this track so I like her pitch in stall 10 and there are few better riders of Ascot’s straight mile than Hayley Turner.

14:25 Lingfield – Rubies Are Red

Danielle was wildly impressive at Wetherby but she has to prove she can do it on faster ground and with it drying out all the time at Lingfield, that could be the catalyst for a big step forward from Ballydoyle filly RUBIES ARE RED. She’s contested a couple of heavy ground maidens in Ireland on her two starts to date but everything about her breeding, by Galileo and a sister to Found, suggests she’ll improve significantly for a sounder surface and step up in trip, two things she gets here. 14:40 Ascot - Pearle D’Or

PEARLE D'OR shaped like the best horse at the weights when third in the Challenge Cup over this course and distance on his final start last season, finishing first home in his group up the centre of the track as the first two battled it out up the rail, and you’d imagine David O’Meara has had this race in mind for a while as an early-season target for this course specialist (form figures of 213 at this track). He never got involved from off the pace on his comeback at Newmarket, but not many did at that meeting, and that should have put him spot on for this with man-of-the-moment Silvestre De Sousa taking over in the saddle.

15:50 Haydock – Poet Master

Karl Burke's POET MASTER is strongly fancied to take the step up from handicap company in his stride in the Spring Trophy at Haydock after bolting up at Newmarket on his reappearance where he clocked an impressive 108 timefigure despite looking unbalanced in the dip. A five-length course and distance winner in July last year, he should get the perfect setup here sat just off the pace and he can take this listed prize before testing his credentials at a higher level.