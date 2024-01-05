Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Kempton and Warwick

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action across Kempton and Warwick.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

CHIANTI CLASSICO - 1.30 Kempton

CHIANTI CLASSICO can complete the hat-trick over fences in Kempton's three-mile handicap chase with Harry Cobden in for the ride. He only just got home on good ground at Ascot last time but showed a fine attitude that day and has only gone up another 1lb in the ratings. He wouldn't want conditions any quicker but there's enough juice in it here and Kim Bailey's charge could be very hard to peg back.

APPLE AWAY - 2.24 Warwick

A good race for the Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick but the geldings are going to struggle to concede the weight to APPLE AWAY, who was a Grade 1 winner at Aintree last spring and gets the thick end of a stone from Broadway Boy here. She found life tough behind Grey Dawning on chasing debut at Haydock but put the experience to good use when strolling in at Leicester, where her jumping was miles better than the first day. She looks a quick learner and is going to be well suited to by this test.

HERMINO AA - 2.42 Kempton

A wide-open edition of the Lanzarote but Gary Moore does exceptionally well with his handicap hurdlers and HERMINO AA looks on a potentially lenient mark based on last month's Cheltenham third behind White Rhino. That three-mile race developed into a bit of a sprint and he'll be better suited coming late off a stronger gallop (almost guaranteed in this), with his proven stamina to stay a bit further looking a crucial asset. MILL GREEN - 3.35 Warwick

MILL GREEN is 4lb better off with Thomas Darby for a length and three-quarter defeat to Olly Murphy's charge in the course and distance qualifier for this in November and Nicky Henderson's horse is entitled to be a bit sharper this time as it was his first run of the campaign. For a veteran, Mill Green is totally unexposed over fences and he was about as consistent as they come during his time over hurdles so another bold bid looks highly likely.