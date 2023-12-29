Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Haydock, Newbury and Wolverhampton

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's action from Haydock, Newbury and Wolverhampton.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

MARTATOR – 1.15 Newbury

Though yet to get off the mark in three starts as a chaser, MARTATOR is threatening to come good soon having filled the runner-up spot when well backed over this course and distance 10 days ago, posting his best effort since arriving in Britain with cheekpieces on for the first time on these shores. Beaten around five lengths at the line, Martator was unable to live with Etalon, a potentially smart chasing debutant, but there was still plenty to like about his performance, jumping well in the main and rallying gamely even when the winner was out of reach. The six-year-old Martator is yet another ex-French chaser finding his feet this winter for the red-hot Venetia Williams stable (67% of horses running to form) and a 1lb higher mark is unlikely to prove beyond him if this doesn’t come too soon.

COLLECTORS ITEM – 1.25 Haydock

COLLECTORS ITEM ran a rather typical race despite the addition of cheekpieces at Sandown last time, again labouring from some way out but shaping encouragingly by the end, running on late to pass the post only seven lengths behind the winner. Three miles simply looks a barely adequate trip for him nowadays, even on soft ground, and it will be interesting to see what he can do now tackling three and a half miles for the first time in a potential mudbath at Haydock that is likely to put a premium on stamina. Collectors Item’s apparent lazy side is less of a concern in a race of this nature, the marathon trip giving him plenty of time to find his feet, and he’s shown enough in his three chase runs to suggest he’s on a workable mark when getting things more in his favour.

PASSING WELL – 3.35 Newbury

PASSING WELL has quickly bettered his fairly useful hurdles form in just two starts over fences, first returning from seven months off with an encouraging second at Ascot in early-November and then showing a good attitude to go one place better at Lingfield later in the month. He proved well suited by the return to two and a half miles on the last occasion, digging deep when tackled from the home turn to land the spoils by a length from Heva Rose, who advertised the strength of that form by winning her next start at Hereford. That suggests Passing Well could still be one step ahead of the handicapper from just a 3lb higher mark, especially with the still longer trip today expected to eke out more improvement.

ROUSING ENCORE – 5.45 Wolverhampton

ROUSING ENCORE had been out of sorts but stopped the slide with a much more encouraging effort at Lingfield last time which suggests he could soon capitalise on his reduced mark. Rousing Encore showed useful form as a juvenile last year, winning twice and finishing placed in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury. However, he had been disappointing in 2023 and competed at Lingfield from a BHA mark fully 11lb lower than when first sent handicapping this summer. Held up in a race run at just an ordinary gallop, Rousing Encore was unable to get on terms but kept on gradually in the straight, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two lengths. That was just his second start on the all-weather (his first was over an unsuitable trip) and he's one to be interested in again.