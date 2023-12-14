Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Cheltenham

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Friday's action from Cheltenham

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

GREY DAWNING - 12.40 Cheltenham

GREY DAWNING impressed when last seen winning what looked a red-hot graduation chase at Haydock by nine and a half lengths, beating last season's National Hunt Chase winner/Grand National third Gaillard du Mesnil and the mare Apple Away, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler at Aintree. Grey Dawning jumped boldly on the whole, leaping to the front at the eighth and making the rest, with an injection of pace in the straight leaving the other pair standing. A Grade 2 winner as a novice hurdler last season, he will go on improving as a chaser and is fancied to concede weight all round here to confirm himself one of the most promising novices in Britain.

PANJARI - 1.15 Cheltenham

PANJARI made the most of a good opportunity to open his account over hurdles at Taunton last month, justifying short odds with the minimum of fuss as he quickened clear to win by five and a half lengths. He now makes the switch to handicaps and there should be more to come from him after just three runs in this sphere. He’s certainly in the right hands with Paul Nicholls and an opening BHA mark of 117 looks potentially lenient judged on the useful form he showed on the Flat in Germany when trained by Andreas Wohler.

MALAITA - 1.50 Cheltenham

MALAITA again shaped encouragingly when finishing fourth at Warwick last time, racing closer than ideal to the strong gallop and sticking to her task well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths. She is 1lb lower in the weights today and the less testing conditions should also be in her favour. Proven at the track having won over hurdles here in April, Malaita remains with potential just two starts into her chasing career and she's shown enough in those runs to suggest it’s just a matter of time before she makes the breakthrough.

GALVIN - 3.00 Cheltenham

GALVIN was a high-profile recruit to the cross-country scene last season and it was a very smart performance from him when he filled the runner-up spot in the corresponding race at the Cheltenham Festival, keeping on well to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind stablemate Delta Work. Admittedly, he was below that form when finishing down the field in a handicap over the course and distance last time, but that run is likely to have blown the cobwebs away after seven months off. Tough and genuine, he is 3lb lower in the weights today and could be worth another chance.