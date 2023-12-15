Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Ascot and Haydock.

Check out our recommended multiple bet for Saturday's action from Ascot and Haydock.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet.In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets.An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

FAMOUS BRIDGE - 1.30 Haydock

There looked to be more left in the locker when he beat Credo over course-and-distance last time and a six pounds rise might not prevent FAMOUS BRIDGE from following up in this prestigious contest. Nicky Richards' charge remains relatively low mileage and might well stay a step ahead of the handicapper for a little while yet. BOIS GUILLBERT – 2.05 Haydock

He ran well upped in grade when third behind Blueking d’Oroux at Cheltenham last time and the progressive BOIS GUILLBERT is fancied to make a winning return to handicap company. Lucinda Russell’s charge is five pounds higher than when winning at Kelso in October and is capable of better still once he learns to settle in his races. Hopefully the bigger field here will help on that score.

BLACKJACK MAGIC – 3.00 Ascot

He’s still on the upgrade and BLACKJACK MAGIC can successfully defy a six pounds rise for his win in the Badger Beer last time. That form is working out well and the selection impressed with how he jumped and travelled through the race. He was strong at the finish too and has plenty in his favour. ALTOBELLI - 3.35 Ascot

There was an awful lot to like about his handicap debut behind Knickerbockerglory here last time and ALTOBELLI can land this valuable pot. It's a race trainer Harry Fry has targeted before and this progressive five-year-old finished nicely clear of the rest over course-and-distance while giving the firm impression there was a bigger performance to come.