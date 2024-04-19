Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket

Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action at Newmarket.
A punters paradise (or nightmare) at Newmarket on Saturday with six handicaps on a nine-race card, starting with the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap over six furlongs. Unusually for a sprint, there’s a lack of obvious pace on here so it could pay to take a chance on ABATE in the hope he gets an uncontested lead at a track which favours front-runners.
A course-and-distance winner in September (when making all), he made a solid return when sixth here last month which should have put him spot on for this.
David O’Meara is a trainer notorious for improving new recruits and THEORYOFEVERYTHING shaped with loads of promise on his debut for the yard here last month, staying on well to finish a never nearer fourth after being forced to switch around a furlong out.
There should be more to come from this son of Frankel and the booking of William Buick looks a signal of intent.
Another recent stable-switcher, MITBAAHY made a really encouraging start for Charlie Hills when fourth in the Abernant Stakes here a fortnight ago and he should go close here if building on that as expected. Tees Spirit and Beautiful Diamond should ensure a good gallop for him to aim at and utilise his potent turn of foot under Jamie Spencer.
City Of Troy will be all the rage for the first Classic of the season but he could have his work cut out to resist the late surge of ROSALLION. The favourite aside, he’s the only other Group 1-winning two-year-old in the field and was hugely impressive when winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, swooping from last time first in a slowly-run race to beat a subsequent Breeders’ Cup winner in a course record time.
Drawn next to City Of Troy, Sean Levy will be looking to follow the front-running favourite and pounce fast and last on this speedy son of Blue Point.
