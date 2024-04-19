Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket

Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action at Newmarket.

13:45 Newmarket - Abate

A punters paradise (or nightmare) at Newmarket on Saturday with six handicaps on a nine-race card, starting with the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap over six furlongs. Unusually for a sprint, there’s a lack of obvious pace on here so it could pay to take a chance on ABATE in the hope he gets an uncontested lead at a track which favours front-runners. A course-and-distance winner in September (when making all), he made a solid return when sixth here last month which should have put him spot on for this.

14:20 Newmarket – Theoryofeverything

David O’Meara is a trainer notorious for improving new recruits and THEORYOFEVERYTHING shaped with loads of promise on his debut for the yard here last month, staying on well to finish a never nearer fourth after being forced to switch around a furlong out. There should be more to come from this son of Frankel and the booking of William Buick looks a signal of intent.

14:55 Newmarket – Mitbaahy

Another recent stable-switcher, MITBAAHY made a really encouraging start for Charlie Hills when fourth in the Abernant Stakes here a fortnight ago and he should go close here if building on that as expected. Tees Spirit and Beautiful Diamond should ensure a good gallop for him to aim at and utilise his potent turn of foot under Jamie Spencer.

15:35 Newmarket – Rosallion