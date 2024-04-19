Sporting Life
Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket

By Ian Ogg
15:27 · SAT May 04, 2024

Check out Ian Ogg's recommended multiple bet for Sunday's ITV action at Newmarket.

1.50 Newmarket - KALPANA

KALPANA decimated the opposition when running right away with a competitive looking handicap at the Craven meeting and is an understandably warm order to take this step up in class in her stride. Winter Snowfall should ensure that she doesn't have everything her own way but Kalpana can confirm the impression she made last month.

2000 Guineas Day Preview! Saturday's best bets at Newmarket


2.25 Newmarket - ASTRAL BEAU

Six and three quarter lengths was the distance that ASTRAL BEAU finished behind Via Sistina in last year's contest but she was just the fraction of that margin behind runner-up Al Husn who went on to win the Group 1 Nassau Stakes while the winner won the Group 1 Pretty Polly on her next start (from Stay Alert).

Astral Beau is vulnerable to anything with similar scope but ran as well as ever on her reappearance, runs this track well and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see her upstage more vaunted rivals who may have bigger targets on their calendar.

3.00 Newmarket - INTINSO

INTINSO appears to have benefited from his winter gelding operation, winning well at Wolverhampton before being caught too far back in a slowly run race at Kempton over a furlong shorter. This half-brother to a two mile winner appeared to relish every yard of the 12 furlongs at Dunstall Park and may well derive considerable benefit from this new stamina test despite retaining his tendency to race keenly.

3.40 Newmarket - SEE THE FIRE

SEE THE FIRE finished behind a couple of her opponents last year so clearly needs to have improved over the winter. However, there are reasons to be hopeful as she progressed a long way in a relatively short space of time last season having not made her debut until the middle of August and ending it with a fairly close third to Ylang Ylang in the Fillies' Mile.

Her pedigree suggests she will improve with age and she has obviously proved herself on the course and may have been in front long enough last October when passed close home. There is confidence behind her, the draw looks fine and it will be disappointing if she's not in the mix.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

