Multiple Cheltenham tips: Build-A-Bet selections

Hunters Yarn has bags of potential as a chaser and will relish the underfoot conditions, while stablemates State Man and Lossiemouth are absolute standouts in their respective races and should have little trouble delivering. Corbetts Cross may not be the most straightforward but he's not far off Grade 1 class and is backed to beat the Willie Mullins-trained Embassy Garden in the National Hunt Chase.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org