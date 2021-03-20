Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival 2021 reflections | Mulling over Allaho options

Cheltenham is over for another year and it was fantastic to win the top trainer award again thanks to our sixth victory of the week in the very last race.

I’d like to thank all my owners and staff for ensuring six more Cheltenham Festival trophies are coming back to Closutton.

It was a great Festival for Irish racing as a whole and that’s testament to Brian Kavanagh and the way he has guided Irish racing through his tenure at Horse Racing Ireland.

We have a product here which is second to none at the moment, thanks to his guidance and the push for the government grant money. The structure of our programme is bearing fruit in the success that Irish racing is having – both on the Flat and over jumps.

A lot of the Irish winners were horses that had won at country tracks in Ireland and it just shows the level of competition that we have over here.

Cheltenham racecourse, the BHA and the HRI team of Jennifer Pugh, Jennifer Walsh and Barbara Whyte, must take the plaudits for the magnificent job they did with stringent Irish protocol at the Festival.

It appeared to be a very successful ‘TV Cheltenham’ and thanks should also go to all the sponsors including Sporting Life, and both owners and stable staff for all the GB and Irish horses.

It was great to have Cheltenham and to have runners, but everyone missed the buzz of having the Festival crowd there. Hopefully we can get through this pandemic and everyone will be back to enjoy the races soon.