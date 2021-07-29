Richard Fahey column: Glorious Goodwood team

Mr Lupton bids to win the Unibet Stewards' Cup for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.

Saturday thoughts Things just didn’t go right with Perfect Power in the Richmond Stakes on Thursday. Bumped at the start, he never got a shot at them and was still only beaten less than a length. He’s a very smart colt and the plan was to go to the Prix Morny from Goodwood and I didn’t see anything on Thursday to make me change my mind. Khunan ran a big race to be second, I was over the moon with him. I’ll speak to the owner about where he’d go next but I thought the Listed Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy at Ripon would be ideal for him. We’ll see where the owner wants to go though.

Goodwood 13:20 Master Zoffany

The more rain the better for him as he seems to love soft ground and for once this week we’ve got a good draw in stall one. He’s in great order at the moment, full of confidence and his chance is an obvious one. 13:20 Shark Two One

He was a very good two-year-old and has been paying the penalty for that this season. His mark is slowly coming down but he might need a bit more help. He’ll cope if the ground does get very soft though. 13:55 Abduction

He was disappointing at Newmarket last time but had gone well on his reappearance at Pontefract and that form is working out well. He too will go on the ground and I’d give him a chance if he’s drawn in the right place.

13:55 George Bowen

Old George is very in and out nowadays but ran OK in the Sky Bet Dash at York and was a little unlucky not to finish a bit closer. This is a race that might suit him if they go a good gallop as he’ll be coming home well but it needs to be one of his better days. 13:55 National League

He’s dropping back in trip to six furlongs and I’m not convinced he’s quite pacey enough for it. We’ll see. If the rain does arrive and it gets testing to turn it into a slog that would help as he’ll be finishing. 13:55 Show Me Show Me

It’s the opposite for him – the less testing it is the better. He likes the track and has good form here which is always a plus, but whether six with some cut is going to stretch him or not, we'll see. 15:40 Mr Lupton

He’s drawn two for the Unibet Stewards’ Cup. It will be interesting to see if that’s the place to be. He’s been a great servant but was well beaten in this from 101 last year and is rated 104 this time around. To win he’d need to run to 110 and I’m not sure he can nowadays but we’ll give it a go.

Doncaster 13:45 Lincoln Dream

She’s been very, very keen and needs to settle and learn to race properly. This is her first start in a handicap and six furlongs should suit but only if she switches off and relaxes for the first time. If she does we’ll see what she’s capable of. She came from the breeze-ups and just needs to learn what to do. 16:02 Cooperation