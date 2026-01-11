Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle report and reaction

Sober provided Willie Mullins with a fifth straight success in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.
Mullins was winning the two-mile Grade 2 contest for the 12th time in total and Sober, ridden by Paul Townend who was claiming a sixth career victory in the race, got the job done by five and a half lengths.
Sent off the 9/4 second-favourite behind odds-on shot Road Exile, the Royal Ascot hero from last summer was settled at the back of the three-runner field after meeting the first hurdle wrong, before being produced with a good-looking challenge on the turn for home.
Road Exile was under a strong drive out in front on the approach to the last flight, at which point Townend gave Sober full licence and he came nicely clear to win comfortably from the Gordon Elliott-trained runner-up.
The winner's stablemate Free Spirit (9/2) finished half a length further back on his Irish debut under Danny Mullins.
Sober was cut to 20/1 by the big-race sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, while he's the same price generally for the Turners Novices' Hurdle over the longer trip of two miles and five furlongs.
"He quickened really well," the winning jockey told Racing TV. "He sorted himself out and put himself right at the last, then was good out to the line. He's a good individual.
"He raced in my hands a little bit (following a slightly mistake at the first hurdle) but we were going so slowly. It'll be a while since he raced at that speed.
"I wanted a lead for as long as possible. At the same time, it had been such a tactical affair, I didn't want to go to the last a length down and then miss it or something silly happen. I said I'd try and put it to bed.
"He travelled better, sweeter, and enjoyed it more (than on hurdling debut) today. It was a nice performance. I hadn't seen him for a long time and he can improve plenty. I liked the willingness he showed, after the first, to take on his hurdles, and he enjoyed it today and got a good experience. It'll do his confidence good."
