Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle report and reaction

Mullins was winning the two-mile Grade 2 contest for the 12th time in total and Sober, ridden by Paul Townend who was claiming a sixth career victory in the race, got the job done by five and a half lengths.

Sent off the 9/4 second-favourite behind odds-on shot Road Exile, the Royal Ascot hero from last summer was settled at the back of the three-runner field after meeting the first hurdle wrong, before being produced with a good-looking challenge on the turn for home.

Road Exile was under a strong drive out in front on the approach to the last flight, at which point Townend gave Sober full licence and he came nicely clear to win comfortably from the Gordon Elliott-trained runner-up.

The winner's stablemate Free Spirit (9/2) finished half a length further back on his Irish debut under Danny Mullins.

Sober was cut to 20/1 by the big-race sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, while he's the same price generally for the Turners Novices' Hurdle over the longer trip of two miles and five furlongs.