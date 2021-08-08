Go Bears Go set to run in the Morny or Gimcrack

Successful on his Ascot debut in early May, the Kodi Bear colt was beaten a head in the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting before going one better in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh in June.

Go Bears Go was favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level over the same course and distance in Sunday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, but had to make do with minor honours in third behind fellow British raider Ebro River.

While proud of his stable star’s effort, trainer Dave Loughnane feels a number of factors meant he was not at his very best.

He said: “He’s done nothing wrong and lost nothing in defeat.

“I think we learnt a number of things on the day. Firstly, six weeks is just too long for him between his runs – he seems to appreciate a bit more racing.

“Secondly, we had slight concerns about the ground. He won on soft ground first time out, but he’s just a better horse on a quick surface.

“He was also drawn out on a wing on his own a little bit and was kind of in no man’s land for part of the race. I think having a bit of cover might have just benefited us a bit more.

“At the end of the day he was beaten a length on his first start in a Group One, so you couldn’t be disappointed.”