Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso offers £100,000 Cheltenham Festival bonus

There have been a few iterations over the years, some more immediate than others.

The Betfair Imperial Cup is the most famous and one of the longest-established 'bonus' races but there have been other incentives with Plumpton offering a bonus for any Festival winner that had won at their track earlier in the season, while the Betfair Million was awarded if the winner of the Betfair Chase went on to win both the King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

They are, of course, famously hard to win.

Voy Por Ustedes did collect from Plumpton (there may have been others), while the Imperial Cup coffers have been cleaned out on three occasions by Martin and David Pipe courtesy of Olympian (1993 Coral Cup), Blowing Wind (1998 County Hurdle) and Gaspara (2007 Fred Winter).

There aren't currently many trainers with a better 'target' reputation than Dan Skelton whose Langer Dan went close in 2021, following up his Sandown success with second at Cheltenham six days later.

One rival to Skelton is Emmet Mullins who so happened to land the Kelso bonus with The Shunter, that one following up his Morebattle Hurdle success in fair style when reverting to chasing in the Festival Plate at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021.

We Have A Dream won the last running of the Morebattle Hurdle as a conditions race at 1/4 in 2019 before running second in the County Hurdle and the closing day handicap is a more natural destination for the winner of the Kelso contest.

There have been four renewals of the Morebattle under its current guise as a handicap and since The Shunter obliged, Cormier (33/1) finished seventh in the County Hurdle while Benson (11/) stepped up in trip for the Coral Cup but was pulled-up.

Colonel Mustard finished second to Benson and went on to fill the same spot in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and that was the route taken last year by Cracking Rhapsody, who took third at Ayr behind Favour And Fortune and the Willie Mullins-trained Bialystok.

Cracking Rhapsody and Cormier are both in the running for another crack at the valuable prize this weekend and both hold entries at Cheltenham, as do a number of their potential rivals but the obvious starting point is Vischio who hails from the same yard as The Shunter.