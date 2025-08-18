More Thunder earns lofty Timeform rating of 120p for Hungerford win

For context, a rating of 120p places More Thunder 2 lb behind Summer Mile winner Never So Brave who will represent the same owner, Saeed Suhail, in the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes on Saturday.

The only other Group 1 option at seven furlongs for More Thunder is the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp, though he's a versatile sort who holds entries at between six furlongs and a mile. As usual, however, the sprint division looks weaker. More Thunder is 5 lb behind the highest-rated sprinter in Europe, Lazzat, and 12 lb behind the top miler Field of Gold.

More Thunder's performance was the best Hungerford Stakes since Dream of Dreams - who also carried the Suhail silks - won in 2020.

Also at Newbury on Saturday, Furthur showed improved form to win the Geoffrey Freer Stakes and earn a crack at the St Leger.