Gordon Elliott added to his tally on the American jumps scene with victory for Western Fold in the Grade 1 Marion DuPont Scott Colonial Cup at Springdale, South Carolina.
Western Fold, ridden by Danny Gilligan, was following up last month's US top-class victory under Jack Kennedy in the American Grand National at Far Hills and did so with a length to spare.
Western Fold took it up from former stablemate Fil D'or at the four-last flight and although eventual runner-up Rampoldi Plan gave pursuit, the Irish challenger had too much in the tank and fended off the challenger up the short home straight.
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