Western Fold, ridden by Danny Gilligan, was following up last month's US top-class victory under Jack Kennedy in the American Grand National at Far Hills and did so with a length to spare.

Western Fold took it up from former stablemate Fil D'or at the four-last flight and although eventual runner-up Rampoldi Plan gave pursuit, the Irish challenger had too much in the tank and fended off the challenger up the short home straight.